YS Jagan, Naidu tweets on the occasion of Muharram, recalls sacrifice of Imam Hussain

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that Muharram is a symbol of sacrifice and protection of religion. The Chief Minister released his message on the occasion of Muharram and said that Muharram symbolises the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad.



He said Muharram is also the first month of the Islamic calendar and hoped that these holy mourning days are a reflection of religious unity in the state.

త్యాగానికి ప్ర‌తీక మొహ‌ర్రం. న‌మ్మిన సిద్ధాంతం కోసం క‌ష్ట‌న‌ష్టాల‌ను భ‌రించి, ఆత్మ బలిదానానికి కూడా సిద్ధ‌పడిన మ‌హ్మ‌ద్ ప్ర‌వ‌క్త మ‌న‌వ‌డు ఇమామ్ హుస్సేన్ జీవితం అంద‌రికీ ఆద‌ర్శం. పవిత్ర‌మైన ఈ మొహ‌ర్రం సంతాప దినాలు రాష్ట్రంలో మ‌త స‌మైక్య‌త‌కు ప్ర‌తీక‌గా నిలుస్తాయి. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) August 9, 2022

On the other hand, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Nara Chandrababu Naidu tweeted that everyone should embrace the spirit of sacrifice on the occasion of Muharram festival. He said that the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain, who gave everything including his life while fighting evils and tyranny, should be remembered.

On the occasion of Muharram, Chandrababu called to take Hussain's spirit of sacrifice to stand by the society for the protection of Dharma.

