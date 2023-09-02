YS Jagan offers prayers at Idupalapaya on YSR's death anniversary

On the occasion of death anniversary of late former Chief Minister of the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid his respects at the YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Following this, CM Jagan participated in special prayers.



CM Jagan, accompanied by his mother YS Vijayamma, other family members, and ministers, visited Idupulapaya on a spontaneous decision to participate in the program. Prior to this, he expressed his emotions and memories of his father YSR on his X handle.









Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha, Minister Adimulapu Suresh, MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLAs Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy, Meda Mallikarjuna Reddy, Raghurami Reddy, PJR Sudhakar Babu, Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, MLC Ramachandra Reddy, RTC Chairman Mallikarjuna Reddy, and Mayor Suresh Babu were among those who attended the event.



