YS Jagan pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu on birth anniversary in the secretariat

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy laid a wreath at the Secretariat on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu birth anniversary. The event was attended by Tourism Minister Avanti Srinivas, Endowment Minister Vellampally Srinivas and several leaders. Also, Potti Sriramulu anniversary celebrations were held at the YSRCP headquarters in Tadepalli. The party's state general secretary, MLC Leyla Appireddy, MLC Ummareddy Venkateshwar laid flowers and paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu.



Leyla Appireddy said that Potti Sriramulu is a person who is respected across the state irrespective of caste, region and religion. His life is an ideal for many, said Leyla Appireddy. While Ummareddy Venkateshwarlu said that the Potti Sriramulu is a great man who fought for the good of the people.



DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy and several other dignitaries laid wreaths at the Mangalagiri police headquarters on the occasion of Potti Sriramulu birth anniversary.