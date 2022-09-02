YS Jagan pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy in Pulivendula on death anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is touring YSR district for the second day. On the occasion of the death anniversary of late chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy, he paid his respects at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya.





నాన్న భౌతికంగా దూరమైనా నేటికీ ఆయన చిరునవ్వు, ఆ జ్ఞాపకాలు అలానే నిలిచి ఉన్నాయి. దేశచరిత్రలోనే సంక్షేమాన్ని సరికొత్తగా నిర్వచించి.. ప్రజల అవసరాలే పాలనకు ప్రధానాంశం కావాలని ఆయన చాటిచెప్పారు. ప్రతి అడుగులోనూ నాన్నే స్ఫూర్తిగా ఇకపై కూడా ఈ ప్రభుత్వం అడుగులు వేస్తుంది. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) September 2, 2022





Along with the CM, his family members YS Vijayamma, YS Bharti and YS Sharmila paid tribute to YSR. Later, YS Jagan participated in special prayers along with his family members.

After that, the CM will hold a review meeting with the local leaders and officials on the developmental programs and other issues going on in Pulivendula Constituency till evening.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has remembered his father in an emotional tweet. "Even though my father is physically gone, his smile and memories remain forever," he wrote.

He said that the late leader has given new definition to the welfare schemes by giving priority to it in the governance. CM Jagan tweeted that his government will continue to take steps with the inspiration of his father in every step.