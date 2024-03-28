YS Jagan Reddy Highlights Welfare Achievements in Erraguntla Campaign

In a face-to-face meeting with residents and intellectuals in Erraguntla as part of his election campaign under Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra, Chief Minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy said his government's commitment to inclusive governance and equitable distribution of welfare benefits. Emphasizing a transparent and non-discriminatory approach, Reddy highlighted the significant impact of government schemes in transforming the lives of beneficiaries across the region.

In his address, Reddy reiterated his administration's pledge to prioritize the welfare of all citizens, irrespective of their political affiliations, emphasizing the broad reach of government initiatives that have positively impacted a vast majority of the population. Citing statistics, Reddy detailed the tangible benefits accrued by residents of Erraguntla through various welfare schemes, illustrating the substantial financial support and assistance provided to vulnerable segments of society.



The welfare achievements highlighted in Erraguntla included financial aid extended to mothers through the Amma Vodi scheme, disbursements under the YSR Asara program, healthcare support under Aarogyasri, housing benefits for eligible households, and financial assistance through the Chedodu initiative. Cumulatively, over Rs. 48.74 crores were allocated to uplift the lives of residents in Erraguntla, with an impressive 93.06 percent of beneficiaries benefiting from government welfare programs.



Reddy also seized the opportunity to assert on the transformative changes witnessed in villages and government schools, underscoring the positive impact of his administration's policies on education and rural development. Encouraging residents to consider the tangible improvements in their lives under his governance, Reddy appealed for continued support in the upcoming elections to sustain the momentum of progress and secure a brighter future for the community.