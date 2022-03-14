YS Jagan responds to allegations on Jangareddygudem deaths, says TDP is politicising the issue

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was outraged that false propaganda was being spread on natural deaths caused in Jangareddygudem. Responding to the TDP's false propaganda on Jangareddygudem's deaths, he said that the TDP was politicizing natural deaths and alleged that natural deaths are also being distorted.

The chief minister said that deaths to consumption of liquor have occurred many times in the past. He said that his government was suppressing the production of adulterated liquor and eradicated belt shops in the state. "The previous government was selling liquor for profit. Liquor was also sold indiscriminately in schools and near temples, '' the CM said.



He said that natural deaths occurred across the country and opined that 90 percent of natural deaths occur anywhere in the country. "The TDP is spreading false propaganda on ordinary deaths, "he said. During their reign 43 thousand belt shops were abolished, CM said adding that their goal is to control alcohol consumption.