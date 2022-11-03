YS Jagan responds to Anantapur labourers death, asks officials to conduct audit

Andhra Pradesh Jagan has issued important instructions to the officials regarding the incident of electrocution in Dargahonnur of Bommanhal mandal of Anantapur district. It was ordered to conduct an audit in the scope of all DISCOMs. He directed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study and take appropriate action.

Meanwhile, a fatal accident took place on Wednesday at Dargahonnur in Bommanahal mandal of Anantapur district. As per the eyewitnesses and authorities, Kammuri Subbanna, a farmer from Darga Honnoor village, cultivates castor beans in his farm near the village. He took 14 labourers from the village in his own tractor at 8.30 am on Wednesday morning to harvest the crop. Eight of them are women and six are men. The work was completed by 3 pm. At the same time it started raining. However, they were ready to go back.

While loading the labourers and reversing the tractor, the above 11 kV electric wire broke due to short circuit and fell on the tractor. As a result, Vannakka (52), Ratnamma (40) and Sankaramma (34) and Parvathi (48) died on the spot. Three female and two male workers were injured. They were shifted to Vijayanagara Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) in Bellary, Karnataka state for treatment. Doctors said that the condition of a female laborer named Sunkamma was critical. Farmer Subbanna, who was driving the tractor, and five laborers escaped safely.