YS Jagan responds to opposition alliances, says he is fighting them like a lion

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy made sensational comments on the opposition alliances. CM Jagan, who participated in Vinukonda program as part of Jagananna Chedodu's third tranche fund release program, criticized the opposition parties at a public meeting there. He said all the wolves are coming together and he is fighting them as a lion on behalf of the people.

YS Jagan took a jibe at opposition saying that their main aim is to rob, share and eat. Slamming Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan without taking his name, YS Jagan said that adopted son who said he would question is working for Chandrababu Naidu. CM Jagan said why such welfare schemes were not implemented in the past.

The chief minister rubbished the opposition remarks of Andhra Pradesh meeting the fate of Srilanka and opined that the state has stood first GDSP ranking. He said no one could defeat him untill people are with him and with the grace of God.