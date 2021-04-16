YS Jagan reviews on Amul project, launches 'Amul Pala Velluva' project in Guntur district

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that an agreement has been reached with Amul to further strengthen the dairy sector. CM YS Jagan conducted a review on the Amul project. Later, he started the 'Amul Pala Velluva' project in Guntur district on a virtual basis. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that women would benefit through self-employment by collecting the milk.

He said that milk collection has already been undertaken in 400 villages by Amul. We have started milk collection in 180 villages in Guntur district. We will start milk collection program in another 170 villages in Chittoor district, said the CM.

YS Jagan said Amul is the 8th largest company in the world, which is a co-operative society.The farmers are benefiting a lot from the agreement with Amul as the company is paying back the profits to the dairy farmers," he said.

The government has taken steps to procure milk through 831 Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCUs) in the district and provided additional income to farmers at Rs. 5 to Rs. 7 per liter depending on the quality of milk and butter percentage. Initially, 129 villages in 18 mandals were selected. These villages are divided into 12 routes. These villages are being connected to 115 Rythu Bharosa Kendras and milk collection is being started.