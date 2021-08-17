YS Jagan reviews on Covid control measures, directs to recruit staff in govt. hospitals in 90 days

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to take steps to ensure that covid protocols are followed in schools and asked to conduct tests to those who have corona symptoms. CM YS Jagan on Tuesday conducted a review on covid prevention measures at the Tadepalli camp office.



Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the village and ward secretariat should be taken as a unit in vaccination. It is recommended to be vaccinated in the order of priority. He said that the curfew relaxations will be in place from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. It is also advised that prior permission should be taken for weddings and only 150 people would be allowed. CM Jagan directed the officers to personally monitor the implementation of covid protocols.



The Chief Minister directed the officers to complete the recruitment in government hospitals within 90 days. He clarified that there should be no difficulty in providing medical services to the people. The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure that the Nadu-Nedu work in the hospitals is done expeditiously. The event was attended by Deputy CM Alla Nani and Covid Task Force officers.