YS Jagan reviews on Covid measures in the state, directs officials to speed up second dose vaccination

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday conducted a review on the covid situation in the state. The officials briefed that they were ready to face any situation and asserted that compared to the second wave, the number of beds in hospitals for covid treatment has also been increased. The officials further made clear that a total of 53,184 beds are ready in all the districts and out of nearly 27,000 active cases only 1,100 were hospitalized.



CM YS Jagan was directed to identify the medical needs by now and to prepare oxygen and medicines requirements to that extent. Meanwhile, Officials said that in the past it would be taken at least 14 days for a patient to be discharged from the hospital and now they are being discharged a week earlier. The officials asserted that as per the Chief Minister directives, a covid care center has been identified for each constituency and about 28,000 beds have been prepared.

The chief minister also reviewed on104 call centre and directed the officials to take appropriate steps to ensure that the patients seeking advice on telemedicine be given priority. YS Jagan decided to write to the Center to reduce the current 9-month period for taking the booster dose to 6 months to benefit the frontline workers.

YS Jagan directed to pay special attention to the five districts which are lagging in second dose vaccination and also to pay special attention to the second dose in East Godavari, Guntur, Kadapa, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. The chief minister has also directed that the patients under the Aarogyasri scheme should be given priority and ensure that the treatment is given as soon as he or she has arrived. He said that SOP should be followed while referring the Aarogyasri patients to referral hospitals.