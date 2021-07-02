Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday conducted a review on the 'Disha' project at his camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by Home Minister Sucharita, DGP Gautam Sawang, and senior officials. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, "Women police should be made active in the village and ward secretariats and women should not have to go to the PS to complain. Women in village and ward secretariats should lodge complaints with the police with Zero FIR opportunity provided.



He said awareness and training should be provided to women police on the Disha app and asserted that the Collector, SPs should conduct a review on public issues as well as women's safety every two weeks. The chief minister directed the officials to ensure the reception‌ system in police stations should be robust. A display should be set up in each PS on how the Disha works, "he said.



On the other hand, CM Jagan has ordered to avoid cannabis trafficking and supply. He directed the officials to put the facts before the people when there is any false information on the government. He said there should be no delay in assisting the victims.

