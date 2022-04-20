YS Jagan reviews on Home Ministry dept. says ACB will have an App for complaints on corruption

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the highest priority should be given to ACB, Disha, and SEB activities in the state. He said the app would be available for ACB on complaints of corruption. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the Home department at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli.



On the occasion, CM YS Jagan said that audio can be obtained as a complaint to the ACB through the app. Authorities were ordered to clean up the areas where corruption was taking place. He said the design of the ACB app will take place in a matter of months and directed to strengthen the forensic department for criminal diagnosis. He said there would be ACB stations at the zonal level.

CM YS Jagan said the ACB would also monitor corruption complaints in other departments. He said there should be no place for drugs in the state and ordered the officers to go to the roots and knock them down. Authorities have been advised to keep a close watch on educational institutions and were instructed to report progress on these matters on a monthly basis. CM YS Jagan also said that SEB will have a special call center number. The review meeting was attended by Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, CS Sameer Sharma, DGP Rajendranath Reddy, and other senior officials.