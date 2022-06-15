YS Jagan reviews on Industrial dept., asks officials to strengthen MSMEs that provide employment

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the industrial development, ports, and fishing harbours at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. The meeting was attended by Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and senior officials. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan directed the officials to pay special attention to the development of infrastructure in the lands allotted for industries.

Also, he asked to pay special attention to MSMEs, which provide large-scale employment and ensure timely payment of incentives for them. Meanwhile, the officials told that the government has given incentives to MSMEs in a way that no one else in the country has done,

In this context, CM Jagan made it clear that the same trend should continue and suggested giving incentives to MSMEs regularly. The chief minister said that the pollution prevention systems should be considered in industrial areas and ensure they are on par with current technology. CM Jagan directed the concerned units to bring in a policy of some assistance from the government.

The officers brought to the notice of the CM that they were doing a value audit through the pumped storage power in this order. They said the focus was on green hydrogen and ammonia production and opined that it will lead to a lot of progress in the field of green energy. In this context, CM Jagan directed to formulate policies in this regard as well.