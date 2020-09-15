YS Jagan reviews on National Education Policy, asserts government is on par with new policy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the new education policy recently introduced by the Central Government and discussed over the Law enforcement and benefits in the state. The meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh and senior officials. It is well known that the government is already giving priority to education on a large scale. The meeting was held at the Chief Minister's camp office in Tadepalli.

After the CM's review, Minister Adimulapu Suresh spoke to media and said that CM YS Jagan conducted a review on the new education policy introduced by the Center. He said it contains the majority of elements that Andhra Pradesh government is already implementing. "We decided in advance to hold pre-primary classes," Suresh asserted. "Under the new policy, it has been decided to link one year between pre-primary Anganwadi education and school education; we are raising PP1, PP2 as well as another year and tests will be conducted to grades 3, 5, and 8 at the high school level just to test their ability while board exams for 10th grade are as usual," he said.



He said that government has taken steps to make higher education proficient to educate students of the state to be competent in all respects. As it is known fact that the government has decided to start English medium in public schools. As per the NEP, the government has recommended mother tongue as the medium of instruction. However, it stated that no language would be imposed on anyone and said that mother tongue as medium of instruction is not compulsory.

