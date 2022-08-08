YS Jagan reviews on RBKs, directs officials not to involve millers in grain procurement

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the issue of connecting Rythu Bharosa Kendras with Civil Supplies Department. Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy and Civil Supplies Minister Karumuri Nageswara Rao attended the meeting held at the camp office in Tadepalli.



Speaking on this occasion, CM Jagan directed the officials to have effective coordination with the line departments to continue the activities of RBKs effectively. He said that a guiding plan should be made for this and ordered to conduct soil tests regularly and give soil cards to the farmers.

Similarly, along with soil cards, advice should be provided on fertilizers and crop cultivation suitable for that land. CM Jagan has ordered the officials to take action regarding the purchase of Kharif crops from now. He stated that not even a paise should be reduced from the minimum support price. The Chief Minister clarified that the farmers should get the MSP price and that the millers should not have a role in the procurement of grain.