YS Jagan reviews on Roads and Drinking water supply, directs officials to speed up works

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed that rural roads in the state be made available immediately. During the review conducted under the Panchayati Raj Department, the CM discussed on the issues roads and drinking water supply. He directed to undertake the construction of new roads along with the necessary road repairs.

The Chief Minister pointed out that quality should not be compromised in all the works undertaken. Officials told the CM that most of the roads have already been constructed and the rest will be completed as well.

The CM directed immediate clearances for the departmental for the roads to be undertaken in this regard and ordered that the tenders should be finalised by the end of June. The CM, on the other hand, questioned the officials as to what measures are being taken over disturbing the drinking water in view of the summer to which officials said the measures were taken. The chief minister said there will be no compromise on the release of funds.

In addition, the CM directed the officials to immediately clear the pending bills related to the construction of roads. He suggested to seek the cooperation of schemes like the Prime Minister's Gram Sadak Yojana and NABARD.