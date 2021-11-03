YS Jagan reviews on Southern Zonal Council meeting arrangements, ask officials to prepare issues to be addressed

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the 29th Southern Zonal Council meeting to be held in Tirupati on November 14. Speaking on the occasion, CM YS Jagan directed the authorities to ensure that key issues pertaining to the state are brought up in the Southern Council meeting. The Officials explained to CM Jagan that pending issues related to the AP Bifurcation Act have been included in the agenda.



CM Jagan decided to address the arrears due to the state from Tamil Nadu for the Telugu Ganga project, the Polavaram project, the Rs 6,300 crore electricity arrears, the revenue deficit, the irrational central allocations on rice and the civil supplies arrears from Telangana. It was decided to address the issue of freeze of FD accounts and unresolved issues in the division of assets. It was decided at this preparatory meeting that the issue of special status should also be mentioned in the Southern Zonal Council meeting.

The chief minister said that the issue of the Jurala project under the purview of KRMB should be raised at the Southern Zonal Council meeting. The meeting discussed the Centre's proposals on river connectivity. CM Jagan directed the officials to prepare details on the plans and alternatives suggested by the state as soon as possible for the benefit of the state. The Chief Minister directed the officials to be prepared appropriately if there are issues related to the state among the issues mentioned by other states in the Council meeting.

Andhra Pradesh is hosting the 29th Southern Zonal Council meetings to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Chief ministers of AP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala will attend the meeting. Lieutenant Governors of Pondicherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep will be special guests.



