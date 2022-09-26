YS Jagan reviews on WDCW dept, asks officials to set up separate funds for cleanliness

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reviewed the Department of Women and Child Welfare, management of Anganwadis, quality nutrition for children, the welfare of the disabled, etc. On this occasion, CM Jagan said that the management of Anganwadis should be done on the lines of the TMF established for the maintenance of toilets in schools and the SMF established for the maintenance of schools. The officials were directed to set up a special fund for cleanliness. He said that SMFs and TMFs should also be set up for Anganwadi and suggested taking up the repair works of toilets.

CM Jagan directed the authorities to pay special attention to the language and pronunciation of Anganwadi children from now on and implement a Curriculum for PP-1 and PP-2 children in collaboration with the school education department. He said that bilingual textbooks should be provided and SORTEX rice should be distributed to all Anganwadis and schools for a mid-day meal. The chief minister also comprehensively reviewed the purchase and distribution procedures of high-quality nutritious food to Anganwadis and asked the officials to impose strict policies on the distribution of the food.

The chief minister said child marriages should be eradicated and opined that the Kalyanamasthu scheme plays a vital role as the government has made a provision that the beneficiary bride and the groom who will marry her must pass the Tenth class.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to focus on SDG goals and Anganwadi problems. He said that a

special number should be placed in every Anganwadi to complain about any problems in the management of Anganwadi. The officials briefed the chief minister that the posts of Anganwadi supervisors will be filled by September 30.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare K.V. Usha Sri Charan, Special CS Budithi Rajasekhar, Principal Secretary of Women and Child Welfare Department AR. Anuradha, Markfed Commissioner P.S. Director of Labour, Women and Child Welfare Department A. Siri, and other senior officials were present at the review meeting.