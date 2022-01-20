YS Jagan reviews Ports and Airports, directs officials to pay special attention to construct new airports

The Chief Minister on Thursday conducted a review on the construction of ports and airports at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan directed the authorities to have plans in line with the One District-One Airport concept. The CM directed the officials to take up the construction of airports uniformly in all the districts and focus on the creation of all kinds of infrastructure required for this.

The CM directed the officials to develop the runway so that Boeing planes could also land, along with the expansion and development work of the six existing airports in the state and the construction of two new airports. Vizianagaram district's Bhogapuram, Nellore district's Dagadarti airports should be completed as soon as possible, he said, adding that the necessary steps should be expedited. He directed to complete the warlike tasks to start soon.

CM Jagan also directed the authorities to prioritise the expansion of airports under management. It was suggested that an action plan be prepared in this regard. The CM directed the officials to resolve the pending issues within the stipulated time and pay special attention to the expansion work of Gannavaram Airport. CM Jagan said the infrastructure and expansion work should be expedited as per the congestion.

The CM also directed the authorities to give top priority to the 9 newly constructed fishing harbours and 3 ports in the state. CM Jagan directed the authorities to expedite the construction work. Officials told the CM that work on the Ramayapatnam port would begin soon. As part of this, fishing harbours are being constructed in Uppada (East Godavari), Nizampatnam (Guntur), Machilipatnam (Krishna), and Juvvaladinne (Nellore) districts, officials said.

Officials told the CM that the construction of the remaining 5 harbours to be carried out in the second tranche would be completed within a specified time frame. Officials said tenders for these 5 fishing harbours would be finalised soon. The fishing harbors will be set up in Budagatlapalem (Srikakulam), Pudimadaka (Visakhapatnam), Biyyaputhippa (West Godavari), Port (Prakasam), and Kottapatnam (Prakasam) districts in the second phase, officials told CM YS Jagan. The review meeting was attended by Industries, Commerce, IT, Skill Development Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, CS Sameer Sharma, and other senior officials.