YS Jagan speaks on Polavaram in assembly, says no question of decreasing the height

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday said a cofferdam was built without completing the spillway, leaving three large gaps in the middle in the Polavaram project. During a brief discussion on the construction progress of the Polavaram project as part of the AP assembly sessions, CM YS Jagan said that there was a huge delay in the construction along with financial loss due to the negligence of the previous government. He said that the lower copper dam was also badly damaged, with a 35.6-meter-deep sock formed on the foundation and inside.



CM Jagan said that this situation came to Polavaram due to Chandrababu's mistakes and said that the project was in trouble. He said that Naidu took the project into his own hands for commissions rolled out as per the 2013-2014 estimates.

While addressing the allegations on the height of the project is decreased, YS Jagan took a jibe at Naidu stating the latter's height was decreased not the project. The chief minister recalled that the previous government has compromised on special category status and took the construction of the polavaram project into its hands creating problems. He found fault with a section of media for distorting the facts.

CM Jagan said that Rs 100 crore public money was misused in the name of the Polavaram tour and made clear that the Polavaram project will be completed by 2023 Kharif. He said the construction was being carried out with dedication and opined the R&R works would be completed expeditiously with the support of the Center. He said that a statue of YSR will be set up at Polavaram and the project will be dedicated to YSR. CM YS Jagan said that his father YSR had started the Polavaram project and he would complete the project as his successor.

