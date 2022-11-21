YS Jagan starts development works in Narasapuram, says will change face of constituency

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan on Monday laid foundation stones and inaugurated various development works worth Rs. 3300 Crores in Narasapuram of West Godavari district. On this occasion, the CM said in the public meeting that this is the first time in the history of Narsapuram that so many inauguration ceremonies have been done on the same day. He said that he had laid the foundation stone of Andhra Pradesh Aqua University and stated that Aqua Sector has a special identity.

The Chief Minister said that the government has taken initiative to change the face of Narsapuram by setting up the Fisheries University. He said Fisheries universities exist only in Tamil Nadu and Kerala and opined that the government is committed to the sustainable development of Aqua Culture. He said that they are setting up a Fisheries University at Rs. 332 crores.

"We stand by those who lost their livelihood due to ONGC works in Mummidivaram and providing second compensation to those who lost the facility to hold fishing," he said adding that they are solving the decades-old problems in Narsapuram.