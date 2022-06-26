  • Menu
YS Jagan thanks people for massive victory in Atmakur by-election

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reacted to the massive victory of the YSRCP in the Atmakur by-election. CM tweeted that the good deeds of the government and a tribute to Goutham Reddy, the people had given a majority of 83,000 votes.

CM Jagan thanked everyone who voted for Vikram Reddy and opined that the God's grace and people's blessings are enough for a pro people government.

The ruling YSRCP registered a landslide victory in the Atmakur by-election. YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy won the by-election with a huge majority of 82,888 votes. BJP candidate Bharat Kumar, who was in the fray in the by-elections, lost the deposit.

YSRCP candidate Mekapati Vikram Reddy got 1,02,240 votes while BJP candidate Bharat Kumar got 19,352 votes.

