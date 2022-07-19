YS Jagan to disburse funds to newly selected beneficiaries for the schemes today

The government of Andhra Pradesh has given good news to the people of Andhra Pradesh of releasing funds to newly selected beneficiaries of various welfare schemes being implemented in the state today. As many as 3,39,096 beneficiaries have been newly selected for various schemes and all of them will be granted funds today. Chief Minister Jagan will release funds of Rs.935 crore for pensions, rice cards, and Aarogyasri cards.



The funds will be deposited from the CM camp office in Tadepalli virtually. On the other hand, the state cabinet has announced that the funds will be released for YSR Kapu Nestam on July 22 and Jagananna Thodu on July 26. CM Jagan said that many measures are being taken to make the students of AP the best in the world. It has been decided to give tabs to the students entering class 8 every year.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan gave a gentle warning to party MLAs and leaders. He said that it will not be difficult to get 175 seats in the upcoming assembly elections if the leaders go into the public. CM Jagan conducted a workshop for the second month in a row on Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabuthavam and reviewed the performance of leaders constituency-wise.