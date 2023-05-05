Live
YS Jagan to disburse YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa today
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will deposit cash in the accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa schemes to support the families whose daughters got married.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan will deposit cash in the accounts of eligible beneficiaries under the YSR Kalyanamastu and YSR Shadi Tofa schemes to support the families whose daughters got married. To this extent, financial assistance of Rs.87.32 crore will be provided to 12,132 beneficiaries who got married in the January-March quarter.
CM Jagan will deposit cash in their accounts by pressing a button in his camp office. In addition to the assistance provided now, 16,668 beneficiaries have been benefited under these schemes in the last six months. YS Jagan government has deposited Rs. 125.50 crore in their accounts.
According to the scheme, the bride should apply at their nearest village and ward secretariats within 30 days after marriage. Later the concerned authorities will verify the details at the field level. Financial assistance is provided to eligible beneficiaries in February, May, August and November every year.
Financial assistance will be provided to the deserving people through village and ward secretariats without the involvement of middlemen. As part of this, cash will be deposited in the bank accounts of brides in case of intercaste marriages and their mothers' bank accounts in case of non intercaste marriages.