YS Jagan to hold key meeting with leaders of three constituencies ahead of MLC Elections

Ahead of the upcoming MLC elections for Visakha local bodies, YSRCP president YS Jagan mohan Reddy will convene a meeting today with public representatives from the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). The meeting will primarily involve representatives from the constituencies of Payakaraopet, Pendurthi, and Narsipatnam.

YS Jagan has already announced Botsa Satyanarayana as the party's candidate for the MLC position. In preparation for this election, he is conducting a series of meetings aimed at rallying support for Botsa's victory among MPTCs, ZPTCs, corporators, and councilors. During these meetings, Jagan will provide strategic directions on how party members should conduct themselves and mobilize support during the electoral process.

Additionally, on Wednesday, a separate session was held in Tadepalli, focusing specifically on ZPTC and MPTC members from the Paderu and Araku constituencies. In this meeting, former Chief Minister Jagan emphasized the core values and credibility of the YSRCP and urged all party members to fully cooperate in supporting Botsa Satyanarayana's candidacy.