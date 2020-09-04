YS Jagan to launch Kisan train that travels from Anantapur to Delhi on September 9

Anantapur District Collector Gandham Chandradu said that Kisan train has been sanctioned for Andhra Pradesh, which will ply between Anantapur and Delhi for horticulture. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the Kisan train, which will benefit farmers, will be formally launched on the 9th of this month.

It is learnt that MP Talari Rangaiah and MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy said that the railway authorities have given the green signal to run daily Kisan trains from Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Guntakallu and Tadipatri areas from October. It was revealed that a sleeper coach bogie was being set up exclusively for farmers, officials and some traders along with 500 tonnes of various products on the first Kisan train from Anantnag to Hastinapur.



According to railway officials, the Kisan Rail service introduced by the Railways will save travel time and cost as compared to road transport of fruits and vegetables grown by farmers. It is learnt that Union Agriculture and Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar launched the country's first Kisan train from Deolali in Maharashtra's Nashik district to Danapur in Bihar in August.

