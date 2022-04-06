YS Jagan to meet Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss of national highway projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy left for Delhi on a two-day visit on Tuesday. In this context, Chief Minister Jagan had a meeting with Prime Minister Modi at his residence on Tuesday evening. During the meeting, which lasted for over an hour, several key issues pertaining to the state were discussed with the Prime Minister. It is learned that the Prime Minister has responded positively to the issues reported by the Chief Minister.



Meanwhile, CM Jagan will meet Union Roads and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari at 9.15 am on Wednesday. He will also discuss national highway development projects in the state on this occasion.



The chief minister has also met with Union Finance Minister and Union Jal Shakti Minister Shekhawat and discussed on Polavaram project. The meeting lasted 45 minutes and discussed on the expeditious construction and approval of designs for the Polavaram project. The designs for the coffer Dam ECRF have already been approved by the Department of Jal Shakti