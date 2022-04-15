YS Jagan to present silk cloths to Lord Rama today at Vontimitta Kodandaram Swamy temple

The divine wedding of Lord Rama and Sita will be held on Friday night at Sri Kodandarama Swamy temple in Vontimitta of the YSR Kadapa district. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will present silk garments to the deities on behalf of the government. It is known that for the last two years the devotees could not witness the celestial wedding due to the corona restrictions.



However, this time TTD has made arrangements to organise the event on a large scale in the presence of millions of devotees. The Mithila Mandapam is ready for the Kalyanotsavam which will be held on Friday night from 8 to 10 pm.

Earlier, the deity who appeared to the devotees in Mohini attire on the fifth day on Thursday morning as part of the annual Brahmotsavam blessed the devotees on the Garuda vehicle from 8 pm to 9:30 pm. The priests organised Snapana Thirumanjanam in the morning and Unjalseva in the evening. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, the deity will appear in Sivadhanurbhangalankaram.