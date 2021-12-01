YS Jagan to tour flood-hit districts for next two days, here is the schedule

The Andhra Pradesh state has been experiencing heavy rains for the past few days. Inland areas were inundated due to the effect of Cyclone. The south Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema in particular were affected by the floods. AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit three flood-hit districts and the schedule was also finalised. On the 2nd and 3rd of this month, Jagan will visit Kadapa, Chittoor, and Nellore district flood victims. Earlier, CM Jagan has conducted an aerial survey in the flood-affected districts. He will tour the three districts to know the plight of the victims at the field level.



The chief minister will leave the camp office on Thursday and reach Kadapa from Gannavaram Airport. He will reach Madanapalle in Rajampet mandal by helicopter and tour Pulapathur village and talk to the affected family members. Later, he will visit the relief camps and reach the village secretariat. From there he will go to Mandapally village and inspect the Annamayya Dam area which was washed away by the floods.



The Chief Minister will reach Renigunta Airport at 3.30 pm and depart by road at 3.40 pm to Vedalacheruvu EST Colony in Renigunta mandal at 3.55 pm to talk to the colony people. Later, YS Jagan will reach Papanaidu Peta in the Yerpedu mandal at 4.40 pm to inspect the flood damage. And at 4.55 pm, he will arrive at Thiruchanur-Padipeta cross and reach Padmavati Guest House in Tirupati at 5.40 pm and review the floods with public representatives and officials till 7 pm.

As part of two-day tour, the chief minister will leave the Padmavati guest house at 8.30 am on Friday and reach Krishnanagar in Tirupati at 8.40 am to talk to the victims followed by visiting Autonagar at 9.25 am. The chief minister will later reach Renigunta Airport at 10.30 am and leave to Nellore district.