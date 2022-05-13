YS Jagan to tour Konaseema today, will launch YSR Matsyakara Bharosa program

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will tour Konaseema district on Friday to launch fourth phase of YSR Matsyakara Bharosa program will in Muramalla of I Polavaram mandal. He will leave Thadepalli at 9.40 am and reach Muramalla Venue at 10.45 am and address the people



This year, the CM will provide Rs 109 crore to 1,08,755 eligible families under the YSR Matsyakara Bharosa (Hunting Prohibition Allowance). In addition, another Rs. 108 crore will be provided to another 23,458 fishing families in Konaseema and Kakinada districts who lost their livelihood due to the ONGC pipeline.

It is learnt that the compensation of Rs.70.04 crore has been provided to 14,824 affected fishing families in the past. During the five-year rule of the TDP, this assistance was only Rs. 104.62 crore.