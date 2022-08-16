YS Jagan to visit Atchutapuram today to launch ATG Tyres Company

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Atchutapuram on Tuesday, August 16 to launch the ATG Tyres company. CM Jagan will leave from Tadepalli this morning and reach Visakhapatnam airport at 10.20 am. From there he will leave for Achyutapuram and launch the ATG Tyres manufacturing company built there.



The ATG tires industry of Japan's Yokahama Group has been set up on about 100 acres at an estimated cost of 1,500 crores. A leather unit is prepared as part of this and provided employment to around 2,000 locals.

The company manufactures tires for vehicles used in agriculture and mining. It plans to go for expansion by spending another Rs 1,000 crore and creating jobs for another 1,000 locals. Officials are making arrangements in the wake of the CM's visit.

Already Yalamanchili MLA UV Ramanamurthy Raju and State Industries and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath inspected the venue. After the inauguration ceremony, CM Jagan will go to MLA Ganesh's house whose son got married recently and will bless the new couple.