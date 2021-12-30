YS Jagan to visit Guntur on January 1, to launch the distribution of hiked old-age pension

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will attend the inaugural function of the distribution of hiked pension on January 1 in Guntur. State Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita directed the officials to make arrangements to make the event to be held in Pratipada successful. The Home Minister was accompanied by MLAs Thalashila Raghuram, Lella Appireddy, Collector Vivek Yadav, and Urban District SP Arif Hafeez to inspect the helipad space, vehicle parking, and assembly hall arrangements during the Chief Minister's visit to Pratipada on Wednesday. Later, the Home Minister and MLCs said that CM Jagan's goal is to make every family grow financially.



Mekathoti Sucharita said the decision was taken to increase the current pension from Rs 2,250 to Rs 2,500. The Collector said that he had instructed the authorities to make all the arrangements and ordered to keep drinking water available. He suggested that necessary arrangements be made without interruption to electricity. Urban SP Arif Hafeez explained the security arrangements. Joint Collector (Revenue, Farmers' Assurance) A.S. Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector (Secretariats, Development) P. Rajakumari, Joint Collector (Support, Welfare), K. Sridhar Reddy, RDO Bhaskar Reddy, DRDA PD Anand Nayak, R&B SE Madhavi Sukanya, DMHO Dr. Yasmin were present.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Sucharitha reviewed with the officials the arrangements for the CM's visit to the SR Sankaran Conference Hall in the Collectorate. The meeting was attended by Collector Vivek Yadav, MLCs Lella Appireddy, Thalashila Raghuram, and others. Later, the Home Minister and MLCs met the Pratipada constituency leaders at the Home Minister's camp office in Bradypeta and discussed the chief minister's visit.