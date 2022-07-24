YS Jagan to visit Lanka villages in Konaseema on July 26

Amid floods due to the overflowing of the Godavari river in Andhra Pradesh, several areas were severely, especially the Lanka areas of Konaseema were devastated due to unexpected floods. In this background, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit the flood-affected areas and will talk to the victims.



Chief Minister YS Jagan will visit Rajolu and P.Gannavaram constituencies on the 26th of this month and talk to the victims to know their problems. Officials were alerted in the wake of Jagan's visit and focused on the facilities for people in Lanka areas. It is known that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders recently visited the flood-affected areas and criticised the chief minister.

On the other hand, Godavari is raging again as rains are falling in Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha. At Bhadrachalam, the water level reached 44.50 feet and the officials issued the first emergency alert. In addition to this, the flood is also continuing at Polavaram. The flood flow at Polavaram increased to 7,79,341 cusecs as Sabari flow added to the Godavari flood coming downstream from Bhadrachalam. Officials became more alert as the water level reached 32,910 meters.