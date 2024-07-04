YS Jagan to Visit Nellore, to Meet Former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy in Jail

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Nellore today to meet with former MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy, who is currently a remand prisoner in Nellore Central Jail. Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy is facing charges related to assault, attempted murder, and destruction of EVMs.

Jagan is expected to arrive at Kanaparthipadu by helicopter at 11 am today. He will then proceed to the Nellore Central Jail to meet with Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy at 12 noon. After the meeting, Jagan will leave by helicopter and head to Tadepalli.

The meeting between Jagan and Pinnelli, who is currently in jail, has sparked discussion and speculation among the public. It is reported that Jagan recently traveled to Bangalore with his wife Bharti Reddy before arriving in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

