YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today, to attend a wedding event

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Tirupati today to participate in the wedding reception of Sricity MD Ravi Sanna Reddy's daughter. On this occasion, CM Jagan will also receive requests from people at Renigunta Airport.

According to the schedule, YS Jagan will reach Renigunta airport at 5 pm and receive requests from people at the airport till 5.15 pm. He will reach Tirupati Taj Hotel by road from Renigunta airport at 5.15 pm and will bless the bride and groom at the wedding reception of Sricity MD Ravi Sanna Reddy's daughter from 5.30-5.45 pm.

He will depart at 5.45 am and return to Renigunta Airport and leave to Tadepalli.