- Energy Conservation Week to be observed from Dec 14 to 20
- Profit booking snaps 2-day winning streak
- Update TTD website with info on local temples: EO
- Defeat of YSRCP inevitable, says Narayana
- Economy growing in right direction: FM
- PSBs pass on Rs 11k-cr bad loans to NARCL
- Electoral rolls’ revision sparks controversy in Tirupati district
- Anantapur: Central team arrives to study drought conditions
- Sebi frames norms on brokers
- Retail inflation rises to 5.55% in Nov
YS Jagan to visit Tirupati today, to attend a wedding event
Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will visit Tirupati today to participate in the wedding reception of Sricity MD Ravi Sanna Reddy's daughter. On this occasion, CM Jagan will also receive requests from people at Renigunta Airport.
According to the schedule, YS Jagan will reach Renigunta airport at 5 pm and receive requests from people at the airport till 5.15 pm. He will reach Tirupati Taj Hotel by road from Renigunta airport at 5.15 pm and will bless the bride and groom at the wedding reception of Sricity MD Ravi Sanna Reddy's daughter from 5.30-5.45 pm.
He will depart at 5.45 am and return to Renigunta Airport and leave to Tadepalli.
