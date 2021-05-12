YS Jagan tweets on International Nurses Day, thanks nurses and healthcare workers for the selfless services

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, on the occasion of International Nurses' Day, had thanked the nurses through his Twitter handle who are selflessly serving the world with their relentless efforts, especially in this unprecedented times of covid-19 outbreak. " My heartfelt congratulations and praises to all the nursing sisters who are selflessly serving people around the world, especially in the face of the coronavirus pandemic,'' Jagan tweeted.





International Nurse day is celebrated on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820, who has been recognised as a symbol of the nurse's professional honour. During the Crimean War of 1854, a team of 38 nurses rendered remarkable services to soldiers wounded in a battle where Florence Nightingale excelled in serving as a leader and mentor to the group of nurses. She was called as Lady with the Lamp for constantly moving around the camps holding a lamp to help wounded soldiers.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) started celebrating this day in 1965. As a result of her selfless efforts, the nurse profession has brought a lot of name and fame to the medical field.