YS Jagan unveils Logo of Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held in March 2023

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday unveiled the logo of the Global Investors Summit-2023 to be held in Visakhapatnam at his camp office.



Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Industries Special CS Karikala Valaven, Maritime Board CEO S Shanmohan, APMSME Chairman Vanka Ravindranath, AP Maritime Board Chairman Kayala Venkata Reddy, APPC Chairman K Ravichandra Reddy, Industries Advisor L Sridhar, APIDC Chairperson, APIDC directors, and other high officials were present at the occasion.

Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4 next year. Speaking from the Secretariat on Tuesday, Amarnath said, CM has ordered that the global investors' meet be held in Visakhapatnam. "We will organize this summit with global investors and take steps forward beyond the Covid conditions," he said adding that the investment summits could not be held in the last three years.

He said that other states are just beginning to do so and opined that the AP government has also focused on MSMEs providing infrastructure for the development of campuses in the state. The Minister said that Machilipatnam and Bhavanapadu ports are being constructed, Visakha and Kakinada ports are being developed along with the construction of five shipping harbors is in progress.

Gudivada Amarnath said that they will invite leading industrialists from all over the world to the summit.