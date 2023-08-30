  • Menu
YS Jagan visits Jaggampet, attends YSRCP MLA daughter's wedding

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 

Highlights

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday visited Jaggampeta constituency on Wednesday and participated in YSRCP MLA Jyotula Chantibabu daughter wedding ceremony and blessed the couple.

CM Jagan went to MLA Jyotula Chantibabu's residence in Irripaka and blessed the newlyweds Annapurna and Sai Adarsh.

Earlier, ministers and MLAs extended a warm welcome to CM Jagan at the helipad set up at Irripaka.



Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended his wishes to women on the occasion of Rakhi Pournami. Taking to his X handle formerly known as Twitter, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the love shown by sisters and opined that the welfare and protection of women are important goals of the government. The Chief Minister promised to stand by them as both an elder and younger brother.

