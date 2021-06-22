YS Jagan welcomes Vamsadhara tribunal verdict of permitting to build Neradi barrage

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he was happy with the verdict of the Vamsadhara Water Disputes Tribunal. He said that the tribunal decision would be beneficial to AP and Odisha. After the release of the Gazette, the CM directed the authorities to focus on the construction of a Neradi barrage on Vamsadhara. CM YS Jagan said that the Chief Minister of Odisha would be invited for the laying of the foundation stone for barrage.

It is learnt that the VWDT (VamsadharaWater Disputes Tribunal) has finalized the final verdict on the dispute between the states of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha over the use of river water. The Odisha Government has dismissed the objections raised under Section ‌ 5 (3) of the Interstate Water Disputes Act – 1956 on the final judgment given on September 13, 2017. VWDT chairman Dr Mukundak Sharma on Monday issued orders to this effect and reported to the Center. The Tribunal permitted Andhra Pradesh to construct Neradi Barrage across Vamsadhara with a right head sluice with a capacity of 8000 cusecs for meeting the requirement of Andhra Pradesh.

If the Center issues Gazette Notification notifying the final judgment of the Vamsadhara Tribunal, the judgment will come into force. Based on the decision of the Supreme Court on the Special Leave Petition filed by the Government of Odisha challenging the final judgment, the Center will issue a Gazette Notification notifying the judgment.