YS Jagan writes to PM Narendra Modi, urges to send 60 lakh coronavirus vaccine doses

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has once again written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the vaccination program. He has been asked to send another 60 lakh covid vaccine doses. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sending 6 lakh doses of vaccine to the AP in response to a letter dated the 9th of this month.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, CM Jagan said that 6.28 lakh people were vaccinated in AP on the 14th in a single day as part of the vaccination drive. Meanwhile, the vaccination distribution program in AP is going on like nowhere else in the country and the vaccine is being distributed through village, ward secretariats and a system of volunteers, said CM Jagan.

He said that the number of corona tests has been increased as per the directions of the Central Government and the vaccination‌ process will continue without any deficit. "Doctors and ANMs have been made available to vaccinate all those who are eligible and we are identifying the eligible ones through volunteers recruited at the rate of one per 50 families," he said.