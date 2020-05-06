YS Jagan's govt announces financial aid to migrant labours leaving the state amid coronavirus lockdown

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the COVID-19 preventive measures on Wednesday. The chief minister has discussed with the authorities about the migrant labourers who are trapped in different states, as well as the evacuation procedures. The meeting was attended by chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP Gautam Sawang, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and Special Chief Secretary of Health Jawahar Reddy. Officials told the Chief Minister that many flights from overseas would arrive at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupati airports. The officials said that they have set up screening centres.

Meanwhile, CM Jagan has ordered the authorities to focus on quarantine facilities for those coming from the other countries. More than 1,000 migrants from Thane, Maharashtra, have come to Guntakal, officials told CM Jagan. All of them are being tested. They said that the severity of cases in Thane is a matter of serious concern and the people arrived from those places are closely monitored, and as many as nine checkpoints are being set up in the borders in the wake of the lockdown.

CM Jagan has made it clear to the authorities to be generous with the migrant workers. He asked them to set up shelters for other states daily wage workers in AP and provide them with meals and other amenities. CM said that the government should bear the transport charges to those who want to go back to their states. It is also learnt that CM Jagan has announced Rs. 500 to the migrant workers who are leaving the state.

Officials have told CM Jagan that they are following a strict protocol regarding the discharge of coronavirus patients. The average discharge of Covid-19 cases is 28.63 per cent in the country and 41.02 per cent in the state. Officials say they are distributing medicines to sub-centres as part of telemedicine according to the prescription given by the doctors.