YS Jagan's helicopter faces technical glitch, leaves to Puttaparthi by road

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's helicopter has a technical fault, which led the former to go from Narpala to Puttaparthi, left by road.

Meanwhile, YS Jagan's visit to Anantapur for the first term in the capacity of Chief Minister was successful on Wednesday.

He Visited Narpala of Singanamala Constituency of Anantapur District to disburse Jagananna Vasathi Deevena and addressed the public meeting organised there.

