YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra begins on second day, to address in Nandyal
Andhra Pradesh Chief officer YS Jagan's Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra continued on its second day, with the journey starting from Allagadda in Nandyal district on Thursday. Departing from his night halt area, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy embarked on the day's schedule, starting at 9 am.
The route includes stops at Nallagatla, Battalur, and Erraguntla, where CM Jagan will participate in face-to-face programs with the local villagers. The bus would then travel through Govindapally, with a lunch break planned in the suburb of Chabolu. The journey continues on to Nandyala via Nunepally, where CM Jagan would address the public in a meeting held at the Government Arts College ground.
The Memanta Siddham Bus Yatra, which aims to connect with and address the concerns of the people at the grassroots level, has been well-received by the local communities along the route.