YS Sharmila joins in Congress in Delhi, says will fulfil whatever responsibility given

YSRTP president and sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy YS Sharmila has merged her party and joined in Congress party in the presence of AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi.

On this occasion, Sharmila said that she was very happy to merge YSRTP with Congress. Sharmila made it clear that she will work with commitment no matter what responsibility the Congress party gives. AP Congress Incharge Manickam Tagore, Andhra Pradesh Congress PCC President Rudra Raju and many other leaders participated in this programme.

Stating that there is violence in Manipur due to the absence of a secular party at the centre, YS Sharmila said that the Congress party is the only party that is secular and can uphold the aspirations of all the sectors of people. She said she had travelling in the footsteps of her father, YS Rajashekhar Reddy who worked for Congress. She recalled her father's aim of making Rahul Gandhi the Prime Minister of India and promised that she would work in her capacity in that direction.

Recalling the victories in the Karnataka and Telangana assembly elections, YS Sharmila lauded the efforts of Rahul for carrying out the Bharat Jodo Yatra. She stated that YSRTP leaders from Telangana joined the Indian National Congress. Meanwhile, there is no update on what post YS Sharmila will get.

