YS Sharmila's two day tour of Andhra Pradesh finalised, to take charge on Sunday

YS Sharmila Reddy's two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh has been finalized. On the 20th, she will leave for Idupulpaya from Hyderabad at 2 pm and pay tributes at YSR Ghat at 4 pm.

YS Sharmila Reddy's two-day visit to Andhra Pradesh has been finalized. On the 20th, she will leave for Idupulpaya from Hyderabad at 2 pm and pay tributes at YSR Ghat at 4 pm. She will stay in Idupulpaya that night and on the 21st morning, she will fly from Kadapa to Vijayawada Gannavaram airport. At 11 am, she will take charge as PCC chief in Vijayawada.

Sharmila recently joined the Congress party in the presence of AICC chief Mallikarjuna Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. As the YSRTP party merged with the Congress, Sharmila was given responsibilities by the party leadership and was appointed as the APCC chief to strengthen the party in the state ahead of the upcoming elections.

Gidugu Rudraraj, the former APCC chief, has been appointed as a special invitee by the Congress Working Committee.

