YS Viveka murder case transferred from Pulivendula to Kadapa district court

The murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy has been transferred from Pulivendula to Kadapa district court. To this extent the trial of the case was transferred by the Magistrate of Pulivendula. With this, the Viveka murder case will be heard in the Kadapa district court from now on. The remand, adjournment and bail items are in the Kadapa court, the magistrate said.

Meanwhile, four accused appeared before the Pulivendula court. On this occasion, the magistrate provided details of the CBI chargesheets to the four. Earlier, CBI officials produced the main accused Erra Gangireddy and the arrested persons before the Pulivendula Magistrate. Sunil Yadav and Umashankar Reddy from Kadapa jail were brought to Pulivendula.

Another accused Devireddy Shivshankar Reddy did not attend due to ill health. Shivshankar Reddy is currently undergoing treatment at Kadapa RIMS.

Meanwhile, the CBI has intensified the probe into murder case and recorded the statement of Dastagiri who turned approver again on Monday. The accused turned approver has earlier gave his statement in the last November and now the statement has been recorded on Monday. Based on the statement, the CBI would move forward in the investigation.