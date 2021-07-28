YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case: CBI likely to file charge-sheet in first week of August

Kadapa: The CBI which has reportedly secured crucial information in the murder case of former Minister and MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, is preparing the ground for filing the charge-sheet in the first week of August.

The CBI headed by new SP Ramkumar who had probed Vivekananda Reddy's car driver SK Dastagiri and his wife SK Haseena on Monday, spoke to Dastagiri's brother at the Kadapa Central prison on Tuesday.

It may be recalled that watchman Rangaiah disclosed the names of 3 persons like Yèrragangi Reddy, SK Dastagiri, and Sunilkumar Yadav during the declaration of 164 CrPC before Jammalamadugu magistrate given 4 days ago.

It is learnt that based on the 164 CrPC report, the CBI officials reportedly identified the persons who were indulged in the crime. It is learnt that on interrogating Sunilkumar Yadav, a small trader who was a close follower of Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI sleuths secured vital information. They are confident of filing a charge-sheet by the first week of August.

Meanwhile Sunilkumar Yadav filed a case in the High Court (HC) on Tuesday alleging that the CBI was harassing him and other members of his family and the sleuths of the Central agency were using third degree methods against them.