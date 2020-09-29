YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme: Government hikes finanacial aid to pregnant women

It is known fact that the Andhra Pradesh government has taken a decision to increase the financial aid of Rs. 5000 to pregnant women under YSR Aarogya Aasara scheme. It is stated that the scheme would be applicable to those women who give birth to offsprings at network hospitals identified by the state government. The financial aid will be provided by taking registrations at hospitals into account.

The government has decided to provide assistance at the rate of Rs 5,000 for normal deliveries and Rs 3,000 for caesarean deliveries. Orders were issued on Tuesday (29-09-2020). This support is provided under the "Post-operative sustenance allowance".



The decision was taken by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy last week announcing a massive increase in financial aid under the Aarogya Aasara scheme. The current payment for a normal delivery, which is slated at Rs. 3000 is raised by Rs 5,000 and that of cesarean delivery had raised to Rs. 3000 from Rs. 1,000 respectively.

