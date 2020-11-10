YSR Aarogyasri to be launched in another six districts today, 234 diseases to be included

In a yet another key development in Andhra Pradesh health department, free medical treatment under YSR-Aarogyasri for the bills more than Rs. 1000 will come into effect across the state from Tuesday. The scheme is already being implemented in seven districts of the state. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the scheme in the remaining Srikakulam, East Godavari, Krishna, Nellore, Chittoor and Anantapur districts respectively. Another 234 diseases have been included in the Aarogyasri scheme which covers 2,200 diseases so far. With this, a total of 2,434 diseases fall under Aarogyasri. If the hospital bill exceeds one thousand rupees, the entire bill will be paid by the government.

Chief Minister Jagan had assured during the last elections that Aarogyasri would be applied if the cost of treatment exceeds Rs 1,000. It was launched on January 3 this year as a pilot project in West Godavari district. The scheme was launched on July 16 in Kadapa, Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts where a total of 2,059 diseases, including 1,059 existing diseases and the addition of new ones. Since then, Aarogyasri has formulated policies for tough implementation, addressing a number of issues.

The number of subsequent cases increased from 2,059 to 2,146. Another 54 medical procedures are also being offered under Aarogyasri as part of the cancer treatment. A total of 2,200 medical procedures are being provided free of cost by the government under Aarogyasri. It is learnt that Jagan government has recently taken a sensational decision to add the coronavirus treatment to Aarogyasri.